Kenley Jansen headshot

Kenley Jansen News: Nabs win in ninth Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Jansen (1-2) walked two and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record the win in a 4-3 extra-inning victory over the Red Sox.

Rather than hold Jansen back for a potential save situation, Angels manager Ron Washington sent his closer to the mound in the bottom of the ninth to keep the game tied at 3-3. While pinch runner David Hamilton did get to third base thanks to two stolen bases, Jansen stranded him by striking out Wilyer Abreu and coaxing a groundout from Romy Gonzalez. Reid Detmers then worked the 10th for the save when the Halos pushed a run across in the top of the frame. Since the beginning of May, Jansen has posted a shaky 7.94 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB over 11.1 innings, but he hasn't blown any of his six save chances during that time and his job as closer doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy.

Kenley Jansen
Los Angeles Angels
