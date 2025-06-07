Kevin Gausman News: Delivers quality start Saturday

Gausman came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Twins, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The veteran righty's control and command deserted him in the fourth inning, as Gausman put five straight batters aboard on two singles, two walks and a hit by pitch -- the first time he'd issued multiple free passes in an outing since April 27 -- but he was otherwise effective en route to his seventh quality start of the season. He'll take a 3.87 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 73:17 K:BB through 76.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Philadelphia.