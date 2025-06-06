Korey Lee News: Sent to Triple-A

The White Sox optioned Lee to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

The 26-year-old will lose his place on the MLB roster Friday with prospect Kyle Teel being called up for his first taste of the majors. Lee was reinstated from the injured list last week after going down with an ankle injury in early April, and he'll head to the minors with a .250/.300/.357 slash line in 31 big-league plate appearances this season.