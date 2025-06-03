Kyle Tucker Injury: Absent from Tuesday's lineup

Tucker (finger) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

The 28-year-old jammed his right ring finger during Sunday's game against the Reds and had X-rays come back negative, but he'll still end up missing at least one start, which will be his first time on the bench this season. Tucker should be considered day-to-day, while Seiya Suzuki moves out to right field and Justin Turner starts at designated hitter Tuesday.