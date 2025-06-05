Lance McCullers News: Likely pushed back to next week

McCullers is not listed among the Astros' probable pitchers for this weekend's series in Cleveland, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCullers' next turn comes up Sunday, but the team is listing TBA in that slot for now. Manager Joe Espada did not rule out McCullers ultimately taking the ball that day, but it appears Tuesday versus the White Sox is likelier for the righty after McCullers went six innings in each of his last two outings. McCullers hadn't pitched in the majors since 2022 due to various injuries before rejoining Houston's rotation in early May.