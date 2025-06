O'Hoppe is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Mariners on Friday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

O'Hoppe will be rested for Friday's contest while Travis d'Arnaud serves behind home plate and bats sixth. O'Hoppe has struggled at the plate as of late, having gone 3-for-26 with one RBI and a 40.7 percent strikeout rate over his last eight games.