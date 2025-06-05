Menu
Luis Arraez Injury: Nursing sore knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 6, 2025 at 8:35am

Manager Mike Shildt said Thursday that Arraez is day-to-day with posterior knee soreness, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Arraez appeared to tweak his knee while running to first base in the top of the sixth inning Thursday against the Giants, and he was replaced on defense when the Padres took the field in for the bottom of the frame. Shildt's comments suggest that the 28-year-old infielder didn't suffer any significant damage during the incident and could be back in the starting lineup within a few days. If Arraez ends up needing to miss a few games, Gavin Sheets or Jake Cronenworth would likely shift over to first base.

