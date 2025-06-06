Luis Arraez News: Returning to lineup

Arraez (knee) will serve as the designated hitter and bat second against Milwaukee on Friday.

Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters Thursday that Arraez is working through posterior knee soreness. The 28-year-old is considered day-to-day, but he could see more work as the Padres' DH while Gavin Sheets shifts to first base. Arraez has gone 10-for-35 with five RBI over his last nine games.