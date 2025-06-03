Luis Robert News: Absent from lineup

Robert is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

White Sox manager Will Venable said that Robert won't start Wednesday's game, either, as he gets a mental break while battling through a season-long slump, per Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times. The 27-year-old is 1-for-20 over his last seven contests to drag his season batting line down to .177/.266/.286. Michael Taylor is in center field and batting eighth Tuesday.