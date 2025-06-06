Luis Robert News: Bounces back with three RBI in win

Robert went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk in Friday's 7-2 win over the Royals.

Robert's three RBI were his most since he tallied a season-high four back on May 1, and this was his first multi-RBI effort since then. The veteran center fielder has struggled at the plate essentially all year long -- he has just eight multi-hit efforts and 11 extra-base hits in 56 games -- but Friday was an encouraging sign after he missed some time for a mental break earlier this week. Robert's name has swirled around in trade rumors this season, and a potential move from the 21-43 White Sox would figure to aid his fantasy value.