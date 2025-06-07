Menu
Luis Severino News: Can't hold lead Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Severino (1-6) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Orioles.

The Athletics gave Severino a 4-1 lead to work with after one inning, but he couldn't guard it. The Orioles' comeback began with a Ramon Laureano solo shot in the fourth inning, and Severino ultimately gave up the decisive run on Colton Cowser's solo homer in the sixth. This outing ended a stretch of 10 starts where Severino didn't give up a homer, but he still hasn't been all that effective. For the season, he has a 4.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 60:27 K:BB through 83 innings over 14 starts, though he's allowed just six homers all year. His next start is projected to be on the road in Kansas City.

Luis Severino
Sacramento Athletics
