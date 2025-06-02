Marcell Ozuna News: Battling through hip issue

Ozuna is playing through a hip injury that he'll likely need to manage throughout the season, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Ozuna's hip issue doesn't appear to be an immediate threat to him playing in the team's upcoming series against Arizona, but it's worth noting that he'll presumably receive more days off than usual as the campaign unfolds. "It's one of those things he is going to have to manage and get to the offseason," stated general manager Alex Anthopoulos. The veteran slugger has only sat out of three matchups this year, so it appears he's been successful in managing the injury to this point.