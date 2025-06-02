Marcell Ozuna News: Slugs homer No. 10

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

The veteran DH accounted for Atlanta's only run of the day when he took Garrett Crochet deep in the first inning. It was Ozuna's 10th homer of the season, while the multi-hit performance was his fifth in the last 13 games -- a blistering stretch in which he's slashing .362/.483/.617 with four long balls, seven RBI and nine runs.