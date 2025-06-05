Marcus Stroman Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Stroman (knee) threw another live batting practice session Thursday and could begin a rehab assignment soon, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Boone also noted that Stroman is being built up as a starting pitcher rather than being shifted to relief. That suggests Stroman's rehab assignment could be a lengthy one, given that he hasn't pitched in a game since mid-April. There's no guarantee Stroman will join the Yankees' rotation once activated, but the club wants to keep its options open.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now