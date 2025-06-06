Mason Miller News: Grabs five-out save

Miller walked one and struck out three over 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Orioles.

Miller inherited a bases-loaded, one-out situation from Tyler Ferguson in the eighth inning, but he struck out Heston Kjerstad and Jackson Holliday to escape the jam. Miller issued a walk in the ninth but had no trouble converting the save, his first since May 25. The Athletics' recent struggles have limited Miller's work lately, but he has submitted four straight scoreless outings, striking out five with one hit and two walks allowed over 4.2 innings in that stretch. For the season, the closer has converted 13 of his 15 save chances while pitching to a 4.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB over 22.1 innings.