Matt Chapman News: Blasts walk-off bomb

Chapman went 1-for-4 with a walk-off two-run home run in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Atlanta.

The third baseman played hero Saturday, launching a walk-off homer to extend the Giants' winning streak to four games. The team has leaned heavily on its pitching, but Chapman has been a key contributor offensively, slashing .389/.463/.750 with seven extra-base hits and five RBI over his past 10 games. The 32-year-old and Heliot Ramos are the only Giants with an OPS above .800 this season.