Matt Chapman News: Doubles in loss

Chapman went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to San Diego.

Chapman lined a double into left field during the third inning and has now recorded at least one hit in seven of his last 10 games. During that span, the third baseman is slashing .324/.439/.500 with three runs scored, three doubles, one home run and a 6:6 BB:K across 41 plate appearances. The 32-year-old is now slashing .236/.357/.425 with 30 runs scored, 26 RBI, 10 home runs, 10 doubles, five stolen bases and a team-high 39 walks over 252 plate appearances this season.