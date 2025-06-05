Matt Chapman News: Multi-hit effort in win
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Padres.
The third baseman singled in the third inning, then stole second and subsequently came around to score on a ground-rule double by Dominic Smith. Chapman added another single in the fifth, marking his fourth multi-hit performance in his last eight games. He's batting .429 with four runs scored, three RBI, three doubles and two home runs across 33 plate appearances during that span.
