Matt Mervis News: Staying in organization
Mervis cleared waivers Monday and has been outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.
Miami designated Mervis for assignment over the weekend after he struggled to a .175/.254/.383 slash line while striking out at a 37.3 percent clip over his 134 plate appearances with the big club. Despite being just 27 years old and a prospect of some repute not too long ago, Mervis' high strikeout rates at the big-league level and lack of defensive versatility were likely major factors in teams electing not to put in a waiver claim for him. Since he hasn't been previously outrighted and has less than three years of MLB service time, Mervis will remain in the Miami organization after clearing waivers.
