Matthew Liberatore headshot

Matthew Liberatore Injury: Dealing with fatigue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 6, 2025 at 8:44am

Liberatore exited Thursday's start in the second game of a doubleheader against the Royals due to fatigue, Jim Hayes reports.

Liberatore labored through four innings, allowing six earned runs on eight hits and a walk. His velocity was also down to 89.8 mph in his final at-bat, so fatigue is seemingly the best news possible. It's unclear if Liberatore will require further testing or whether he will make his next turn through the rotation.

Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals
