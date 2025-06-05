Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Matthew Liberatore headshot

Matthew Liberatore Injury: Exits with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2025

Liberatore exited the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Cardinals' head athletic trainer, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports

Liberatore struggled across four innings prior to his exit, allowing six earned runs on eight hits and one walk. The exact nature of the injury is unclear, but his velocity dipped to 89.5 mph against the final batter he faced, per John Denton of MLB.com.

Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now