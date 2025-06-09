Menu
Matthew Liberatore headshot

Matthew Liberatore News: Cleared to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Liberatore (fatigue) will start Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Liberatore was lifted early from his lasting outing against the Royals due to fatigue-related issues, but he never underwent imaging and will not miss a turn in the rotation. The left-hander will get an extra day of rest between starts before taking the ball in the series finale versus Toronto.

Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals
