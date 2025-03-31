Max Kepler News: Goes deep in win

Kepler went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and a double in Monday's win over Colorado.

Kepler doubled in the second inning and gave the Phillies some extra cushion with his solo shot in the eighth. It was his first multi-hit effort of the young 2025 campaign after going 1-for-7 with three walks in the opening series against Washington. Kepler should continue seeing regular playing time against righties as long as the bat stays steady.