Max Muncy News: Continues power surge

Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Muncy's third long ball of the three-game series was a 403-foot solo shot to right field in the seventh inning. The veteran slugger didn't go deep until his 29th game of the season and was stuck on that single long ball and a batting average below the Mendoza Line through 39 contests. However, he's turned things around since mid-May, slashing .320/.422/.700 with six home runs, 23 RBI, nine runs, one stolen base and a 10:7 BB:K over his past 16 games.