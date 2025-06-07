Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Michael Tonkin headshot

Michael Tonkin Injury: Begins rehab assisgnment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Tonkin (shoulder/biceps) threw a scoreless inning Saturday with a walk and strikeout in a rehab outing for Triple-A St. Paul.

Tonkin started the season on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain. He was cleared for a rehab assignment in mid-April and made six appearances in the minors, but his throwing program was paused due to right biceps tendinitis. He's started up another rehab assignment and could be activated from the injured list later this month.

Michael Tonkin
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now