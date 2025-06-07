Michael Tonkin Injury: Begins rehab assisgnment

Tonkin (shoulder/biceps) threw a scoreless inning Saturday with a walk and strikeout in a rehab outing for Triple-A St. Paul.

Tonkin started the season on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain. He was cleared for a rehab assignment in mid-April and made six appearances in the minors, but his throwing program was paused due to right biceps tendinitis. He's started up another rehab assignment and could be activated from the injured list later this month.