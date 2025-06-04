Mick Abel News: Called up for start

The Phillies recalled Abel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Toronto.

Zack Wheeler (personal) was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move, but Abel will be taking over the rotation spot that had previously been occupied by Taijuan Walker, who has been moved to a relief role. Walker had been filling in for Aaron Nola (ankle), who has resumed throwing off a mound and should eventually take the rotation spot back from Abel once he's activated from the 15-day injured list. Nola will likely need to make a rehab start in the minors before being reinstated, so Abel should be in good position to get at least two turns through the rotation while he's up with the big club. The 23-year-old righty was highly impressive in his MLB debut back on May 18 against the Pirates, covering six shutout innings and scattering five hits while striking out nine batters.