Mike Yastrzemski News: Hits game-tying double

Yastrzemski went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a two-run double and a run scored during Sunday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.

Yastrzemski took part in all four of the Giants' runs Sunday and helped his team overcome a 3-1 deficit in the fourth inning. He plated Matt Chapman and Wilmer Flores with a game-tying, two-run double and then came around to score on a fielding error by Ozzie Albies later in the frame. Yastrzemski came into the contest with merely one hit and seven strikeouts in his last 25 at-bats. He's slashing .232/.329/.369 with five home runs and five stolen bases this season.