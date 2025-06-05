Miles Mikolas News: Turns in quality start

Mikolas allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Royals.

Mikolas was pushed back a day after Wednesday's game was postponed due to weather. He's earned a quality start in three of his last four outings, though he didn't get any run support during his time on the mound Thursday. He also allowed a home run for the fourth time in six starts, though Mikolas has generally found success by keeping the ball down this year. The 36-year-old right-hander is now at a 3.96 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 36:17 K:BB through 61.1 innings over 12 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start during a home series versus the Blue Jays.