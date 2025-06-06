Mitch Keller News: Struggles in loss
Keller (1-8) took the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five in 6.1 innings during Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.
Keller gave the Pirates some length once again, but his streak of five straight quality starts was snapped on a night when the first pitch was delayed by over three hours due to rain. The result was his second-worst start of season, behind only a seven-run disaster against the Yankees back on April 4. Keller hasn't picked up a win since his opening start of the season, a time frame spanning 12 starts, despite allowing three runs or fewer in nine of them. The right-hander's ERA is up to 4.13 on the season, and his next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Marlins.
