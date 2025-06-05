Myles Straw News: Sparks offense in win

Straw went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 9-1 win over the Phillies.

Straw opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second inning and followed with a two-run single in the third. While the 30-year-old hasn't offered much offensive value over his career, he should continue to see regular playing time with Daulton Varsho (hamstring) sidelined. On the season, Straw is hitting .286 with one homer, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored and five steals across 114 plate appearances.