Nick Lodolo News: Records another quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 10:28am

Lodolo gave up three runs on five hits and no walks in six innings before Friday's game against the Diamondbacks was suspended at 3-3 in the seventh inning. He struck out four.

Before his night ended at 86 pitches, Lodolo notched his third quality start in his last four outings and eighth of the season among 13 appearances. The left-hander has put together quite an up-and-down campaign, but he carries a 3.21 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 64:14 K:BB across 75.2 innings overall. On tap next week is a generally favorable matchup against the Guardians, who have just a .276 slugging percentage versus southpaws since the start of May.

Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds
