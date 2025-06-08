Menu
Nico Hoerner headshot

Nico Hoerner News: Ejected from Sunday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

Hoerner was ejected from Sunday's game against the Tigers for arguing balls and strikes, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Hoerner struck out looking during the fifth inning and expressed his displeasure with the called third strike, which brought an early end to his afternoon. The second baseman finished the contest 0-for-2 and is now batting .231 (6-for-26) through seven games in June.

Nico Hoerner
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
