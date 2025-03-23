Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Gorman News: Back in lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Gorman (illness) is starting at second base and batting fifth in Sunday's spring game against the Nationals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Gorman has been battling an illness the past few days but will return to the lineup for the final game of Grapefruit League action. He's expected to see regular at-bats against right-handed pitching this year, though he's struggled to a .585 OPS across 17 games during spring training.

Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals
