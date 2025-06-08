Paul Skenes News: Stellar again in no-decision

Skenes did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Phillies, allowing one unearned run on two hits and one walk over 7.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Skenes was dominant again Sunday, allowing a lone unearned run in the third inning while pitching into the eighth for the third time in his last five starts. However, Skenes was stuck with another no-decision -- he has just one win in his previous eight starts despite posting a 1.51 ERA in that span (across 53.1 innings). Overall, Skenes is 4-6 with a 1.88 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 92:20 K:BB over 14 starts (91 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Cubs on the road in his next outing.