Raisel Iglesias News: Blows save, takes loss Thursday

Iglesias (3-5) blew the save and took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Iglesias entered with a 10-7 lead and a runner on first with one out but was unable to close things out, departing with an 11-10 deficit. He's now allowed runs in seven of his past 10 appearances and holds a disappointing 6.75 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, and 25:6 K:BB across 24 innings overall. While there's been no indication from the team that the 35-year-old is in danger of losing the closer role, he's just 8-for-12 in save chances as Atlanta continues to slide in the National League East standings.