Randy Arozarena News: Logs three hits, steal in loss

Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a stolen base in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Angels.

This was Arozarena's second multi-hit effort over his last 11 games. He has hit .167 (7-for-42) with a 3:16 BB:K in that span, and just one of his hits during that stretch has gone for extra bases. Arozarena lifted his batting average back up to .220 with Saturday's performance, and he's added a .712 OPS, 10 steals, seven home runs, 25 RBI and 24 runs scored across 61 contests.