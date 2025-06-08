Randy Arozarena News: Three hits in win

Arozarena went 3-for-5 with an RBI double, an additional double, a stolen base and a run scored during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Arozarena logged three hits for the second consecutive contest, and he notched his first game with multiple doubles this season. The outfielder hadn't logged a double since May 23 (14 contests). In his last 12 games, Arozarena is 10-for-47 with a 32.7 percent strikeout rate.