Rowdy Tellez News: Goes yard in defeat

Tellez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Baltimore.

Tellez snapped a 12-game homerless cold spell, also plating just his second run since May 18. The veteran slugger has functioned as Seattle's primary first baseman this season, although it appears that pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park is severely hampering his fantasy appeal. Tellez boasts a .915 OPS over 67 at-bats on the road, but he owns a dismal .483 OPS across 68 at-bats at home.