Royce Lewis News: Ends 0-for-32 slump

Lewis went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the A's. Lewis ended an 0-for-32 slump with his double.

Lewis is hitting just .133/.207/.420 in 22 games since returning from a hamstring injury. While Lewis has been a bit unlucky with a .148 BABIP, he also struggled at the end of last season, hitting .181 with a .500 OPS in September. Hopefully his performance Tuesday finally gets him going at the plate.