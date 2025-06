Lewis went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI single in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Lewis reached base safely in all four plate appearances, the last of which resulted in an RBI single in the eighth to cut the deficit to two runs. Lewis' struggles at the plate this season include an 0-for-32 slump, and he has a .509 OPS across 91 plate appearances this season.