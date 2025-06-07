Ryan McMahon News: Ends power drought

McMahon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Mets.

McMahon had gone 22 games without a homer prior to Saturday, batting just .188 with a .237 slugging percentage and 9:24 BB:K in that span. The infielder broke the power drought with a game-tying solo shot in the fourth inning, but it was the lone run the Rockies had in this loss. McMahon has hovered just above the Mendoza Line over the last month and now has a .207/.316/.355 slash line with seven homers, 18 RBI, 24 runs scored and one stolen base across 62 contests this season.