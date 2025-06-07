Ryan Yarbrough News: Hot stretch comes to crashing halt

Yarbrough (3-1) took the loss against Boston on Saturday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three batters over four innings.

Yarbrough entered Saturday having tossed two straight quality starts and having posted a minuscule 1.76 ERA across his previous 30.2 innings, but he couldn't keep up that momentum against the Red Sox. The left-hander was doomed by a five-run Boston third inning. Yarbrough's season ERA jumped from 2.83 all the way up to 4.17 as a result of the poor outing, and the loss was his first of the campaign. He'll try to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively slated to be a rematch against Boston, this time on the road.