Ryne Nelson News: Could rejoin rotation, if needed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2025 at 8:31am

Nelson could rejoin the rotation if Corbin Burnes (elbow) isn't able to make his next start, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Burnes was removed from Sunday's 3-1 win over the Nationals due to elbow discomfort and will undergo an MRI on Monday. If Burnes needs to miss time, the Diamondbacks have a quality replacement on hand in Nelson, who had been filling in for Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) before moving to the bullpen Friday in anticipation of Rodriguez's return from the injured list this week. Over his last eight appearances, Nelson has delivered a 1.72 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 31.1 innings.

