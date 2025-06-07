Ryne Nelson News: Drawing start Saturday

Nelson is slated to start Saturday's game against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Nelson will pick up his fourth start of the season Saturday and could have an opportunity to stick around in the rotation for the remainder of 2025 with Corbin Burnes (elbow) set to undergo Tommy John surgery next week. Since being lit up by the Cubs for five earned runs while recording just two outs in an April 18 game, Nelson has pitched to a 1.72 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB in 31.1 innings.