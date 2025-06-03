Ryne Nelson News: Joining Arizona rotation

Nelson will move into the Diamondbacks' rotation following the injury to Corbin Burnes (elbow), John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Nelson has yielded just three runs over 16 innings in three starts this season, although that's come with an underwhelming 8:6 K:BB. It's not when he will make his next start for the Diamondbacks, but his last appearance came on May 31 when he tossed four scoreless relief innings against the Nationals.