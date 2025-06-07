Ryne Nelson News: Roughed up for seven runs in loss

Nelson (2-2) took the loss against the Reds on Saturday, allowing seven runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three across three innings.

Nelson put the Diamondbacks in the hole right out of the gate after yielding five runs in the first inning, three of which came on Christian Encarnacion-Strand's three-run homer. Nelson settled in to keep the Reds off the board over the next two frames, but he was pulled in the fourth and tagged for two more runs. It was a rough outing for the 27-year-old right-hander, who is looking to keep a permanent spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation with Corbin Burnes (elbow) scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery. Nelson will look to bounce back in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Padres.