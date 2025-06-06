Seth Brown News: Rejoining big club
The Athletics are expected to add Brown to the major-league roster Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The veteran outfielder was designated for assignment by the A's last week but remained in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Brown played 33 big-league games before losing his roster spot and had a .212/.328/.308 slash line in 61 plate appearances.
