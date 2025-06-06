Seth Lugo News: Rebounds with five solid innings

Lugo didn't factor into the decision Friday against the White Sox after giving up two runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

After throwing a season-low 3.1 innings in his first start off the injured list last Friday, Lugo got back on track while firing at least five frames and surrendering two runs or fewer for the sixth time in 2025. The veteran right-hander has proven to be quite a consistent fantasy option thus far, considering he's allowed more than three runs just twice and worked fewer than five innings only once in 11 outings. Lugo holds a 3.46 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB over 65 innings, and he's tentatively scheduled to take the ball next week against the Athletics.