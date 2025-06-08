Shohei Ohtani News: Fine after HBP, live BP postponed

Ohtani (foot/elbow) is expected to be fine after being hit by a pitch in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals, but the team will postpone his upcoming live BP session until Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani was struck in the left foot by an 86.7 mph sweeper from reliever Matt Svanson in the top of the eighth inning, ultimately remaining in the game. The 30-year-old was set to face live hitters Monday as he continues to work his way back to the mound in 2025, but that session will now be pushed back another day. Ohtani's foot doesn't seem to be an issue, so he can be considered a full go ahead of Monday's series opener with the Padres in San Diego.