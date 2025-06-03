Fantasy Baseball
Shohei Ohtani News: Homers in loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly Monday in an extra-inning loss to the Mets.

The Dodgers were held scoreless through six frames before Ohtani launched a solo shot to right field in the seventh. The star slugger added a sacrifice fly in the ninth off Mets closer Edwin Diaz to send the game to an extra frame. Ohtani has recently ramped up his preparation as a pitcher as he gets closer to making his Dodgers debut on the mound, but that work hasn't impacted his hitting -- he's belted six long balls among his eight total hits over his past eight games.

